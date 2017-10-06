LAHORE - Accepting that the question paper of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was leaked, the Punjab government has announced conducting it again.

Addressing a hurriedly-called press conference at the committee room of DGPR Thursday, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq said fresh date for entry test would be announced in a couple of days.

Flanked by spokesman for Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmad Shah, Prof Faisal Masood and DG Forensic Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir, the minister said that the fee would not be charged from the candidates appearing in the entry test.

He said the joint investigation committee, headed by the chief secretary has got evidence of paper leak.

After registration of FIR, he said, some of the accused involved in the crime have been arrested. He said that names of arrested persons could not be disclosed as it could hamper further investigation.

He said that the lead would help exposing the racket. He said that the report of the joint investigation team has been presented to the chief minister. On CM’s directives, he said, a commission would be formed to assess the existing examination system of UHS and give proposals for its improvement.

To a question, he said that conducting of entry test again would cause 10-15 days delay in start of academic year of MBBS/BDS. He said that the said paper would be taken under the supervision of new management team of UHS.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that mafia was involved in the paper leakage. He said that all the accused would be brought to justice. He made it clear that anybody found involved in this racket will be prosecuted without any discrimination.