LAHORE - The Supreme Court Bar Association and the Lahore High Court Bar Association Tuesday condemned the killings of innocent Rohingya Muslims.

In a joint session, the bars called upon the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Conference to take step to resolve the issue.

“This house by adopting resolution demands the government as well as other Muslim countries provide relief to Rohingya Muslims,” the lawyers said. SCBA Secretary Aftab Ahmad Bajwa, LHCBA President Ch Zulfiqar Ali and other office bearers were present.

They stressed that the UN should take steps to get stopped the massacre of Muslims.

“The UN should protect the migrants/refugees in accordance with its charter,” they said and demanded the UN provide medicine, food, camp and shelter to them.

The meeting also expressed resolve that Myanmar should not allow their armed forces to do illegal and unlawful action.

The meeting demanded the government make a request to the OIC to call a meeting of all the Islamic countries over the matter.

They stressed Bangladeshi government as well as the bar associations of China, India, Thailand and Laos should take necessary action in accordance with law.