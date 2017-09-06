LAHORE - A PIA flight, PK-296, made an emergency landing at the Lahore airport on Tuesday due to leakage in its hydraulic system in the air.

Sources in the aviation said that one engine of the plane was partially damaged, but the pilot managed to land safely. The leakage in the hydraulic system made the steering system of the plane to stop working and a tug master was called to park the plane at a safe place.

Sources said that a team of engineers had arrived from Karachi to repair the damaged plane. A PIA spokesman said there was no emergency landing at Lahore airport for flight PK-296 for the Rahim Yar Khan–Lahore sector on Tuesday morning, as reported by the media.

He said that PIA flight PK-296 from Rahim Yar Khan to Lahore landed normally at Allama Iqbal Airport. However, there was an indication of instrumental malfunction in the cockpit. To save time, the aircraft A320 was not parked near the satellite; rather it was tugged to the bay area. PIA engineers carried out maintenance and cleared the aircraft after thorough checks. The aircraft previously operated flight PK-296 from Abu Dhabi to Rahim Yar Khan then onwards to Lahore. All passengers disembarked safely from the aircraft as a routine. Another instrumental malfunctioning was observed in the wet leased aircraft A320 acquired from Vietjet currently serving the PIA schedule.

Flight PK-368 for the Karachi-Islamabad sector was called back for necessary maintenance as the facility at Islamabad was not available for the company i.e. Viejet. Later, the passengers were flown to Islamabad by PK-366 after half an hour.