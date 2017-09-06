LAHORE - The Punjab Aids Control Programme (PACP) has sought help of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for compulsory screening of deported expatriates, one of the high risk groups spreading human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and ultimately the deadly acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The PACP has asked the FIA to help it set up screening camps at airports for timely management of lethal viral infection and checking spread of this virus from infected expatriates to their family members.

Though deported expatriates are not amongst top high risk groups in the global context, they are main cause of spread of HIV/AIDS in high prevalence districts in Pakistan. Owing to local relevance, the PACP has asked the FIA to help it in screening of deported expatriates at airports.

Drug addicts and male/transgender sex workers are major high risk groups for spread of deadly HIV/AIDS. Deported expatriates are quite low on the list of high risk groups but they are a major source of spread of HIV/AIDS in Gujrat and Dera Ghazi Khan, districts with highest prevalence of deadly viral infection.

More than 1,500 people are HIV positive in Gujrat and at least 1,000 in Dera Ghazi Khan. Minus Gujrat and Dera Ghazi Khan, there is a huge gap between the number of identified and actual HIV positive patients due to a lack of proper screening of high risk groups and social stigma attached to the disease.

“District health authorities identified more than 1,500 HIV patients in Gujrat after extensive screening of high risk groups from 2007 to 2010. Similarly, deportation of HIV positive patients from Middle Eastern countries caused the health mangers in Dera Ghazi Khan to go for screening of family members. The move led to identification of more than 1,000 HIV positive cases,” said PACP officials.

“To bridge the gap between identified and actual patient load, the PACP has already started screening of high risk groups like transgender and truck drivers/cleaners. Now the FIA has been requested to help in screening of deported expatriates. It will help bring the number of identified patients close to the actual HIV load,” the officials said.

So far about 9,300 HIV/AIDS patients have been registered with the Punjab Aids Control Programme for treatment. The United Nations however estimated that the number of HIV/AIDS patients in Pakistan was 90,000 to 175,000. As such majority of the patients has yet to be identified and this poses the threat of transmission of virus to healthy individuals through matrimonial and extramarital relations, unscreened blood transfusion and reuse of syringes.

“The PACP is focusing on identifying people living with HIV. We have started mapping drug addicts for screening. Similarly, screening of truck drivers and cleaners has already been started with the help of goods transport associations. So far we have found less prevalence of HIV among truck drivers and cleaners. The PACP is also carrying out screening of transgender with the help of Akhuwat. Transgender tested positive with HIV or Hepatitis C are provided free treatment,” officials said.

Prevalence of HIV is highest in Nigeria (40 per cent), followed by South Africa. Western African countries are largely affected by HIV. After Africa, South and North American countries are largely affected by HIV.