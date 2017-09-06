LAHORE - JI, PAT and Defence of Pakistan Council will hold separate demonstrations to show solidarity with Rohingya Muslims.

PAT leader Dr Tahirul Qadri announced during a press conference Tuesday that his party would record its protest by taking out rallies in 100 different cities on Friday.

He condemned the atrocities of Burmese army against innocent people and demanded the OIC and the UN take immediate action. He also wrote a letter to the UN secretary general over the issue.

The JI announced a march from Aab Para Chowk of Islamabad to the Myanmar embassy on Friday. JI chief Sirajul Haq will lead the march.

In a statement, Sirajul Haq called upon the Pakistan government to immediately expel the Burmese envoy from the country.

He said Pakistan was the centre of the hope for Muslims all over the world and it should take steps to stop such cruelties.

Meanwhile, the JI member of the parliament moved adjournment motions and call attention notices in the Senate and the National Assembly for debate on the massacre of the Rohingya Muslims.

Pakistan Defense Council, a union of more than a dozen political and religious parties, will hold a protest in solidarity with Rohingya Muslims today at Chuburgi Chowk of Lahore. Central leadership will address and people from all walks of life will attend the agitation.