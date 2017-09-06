LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the world to wake up to the genocide of Rohingya Muslims by the government forces and extremist Buddhist groups in Myanmar.

“Persecution of Muslims in Myanmar represents the most ruthless genocide of a minority community,” he said before his departure to the UK to inquire after Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The chief minister termed the Myanmar crisis a planned cleansing of Muslims and said he wondered how the world could continue to slumber while innocent people, including women and children, face the most horrendous crimes. The chief minister called for renewed global diplomatic efforts to make the Myanmar government take steps to protect Rohingya Muslims. He said the condition of Myanmar Muslims was a test case for the international human rights organizations. Faith leaders should make sure that name of the religion is not used to justify the Muslim genocide.

“No religion of the world sanctions violence and it is about time that the entire civilised world gets together to protect their core values of humanity and interfaith harmony.

Human rights are sacrosanct and we should rise up to safeguard them,” Shehbaz said.

Satisfied CM

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha. He congratulated the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, police and law enforcement agencies and appreciated the authorities for taking steps for protection of life and property of people. He said that no work was more important than protection of life and property of people.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the month of September had a unique importance in the history of the country because the armed forces of Pakistan had given a befitting reply to the enemy during the war of September 1965 and forced it to retreat.

The officers and soldiers of the armed forces defeated the enemy and foiled its nefarious designs. The Pakistan Army had written immortal stories of bravery and courage during this war of the defence of the country. The Pakistan Army set wonderful examples of bravery and courage at every warfront and they would be remembered forever, he said.

In his message on the Defence of Pakistan Day, the chief minister said the Pakistan Army and the nation proved a concrete wall before the enemy during the war and gave a befitting reply to the enemy.