Woman commits suicide

LAHORE: A mother of three ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills at her house in Samanabad area on Tuesday, police said. Shabnum Bibi committed suicide after argument with his spouse over some domestic dispute. Her family told the police that the 25-year-old lady was rushed to a hospital where she died later. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. –Staff Reporter

Burnt man loses battle for life

LAHORE: A 50-yerar-old man who was admitted to the Mayo hospital with multiple burns the other day died there late Monday. Police are yet to ascertain identity of the deceased. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Batapur police said the man was hospitalised by unidentified persons. The police were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

Suspected gangsters arrested

LAHORE: Police Tuesday claimed to have smashed a gang of auto-lifters by arresting its three members during a raid in Manawan. The suspects were identified as Shahid alias Billa, Waleed, and Ahmed. The police also seized a white-Corolla car and three pistols. The suspects were shifted to a police lock-up for further interrogation. The Manawan station house officer told reporters that at least five cases of vehicle-theft had been traced against the arrested persons. He said they were wanted to the police in several such cases. –Staff Reporter

Three peddlers caught

LAHORE: CIA Sadar police division on Tuesday arrested three drug dealers during a successful operation. The police also seized 41-kg drugs. A police spokesman said the raids were part of the anti-narcotics campaign underway in the city. The suspects were named by police as Jamshaid alias Mani, Shafique Shaukat, and Asif alias Nadi. Police also claimed that the arrested drug dealers were actively selling narcotics to wholesalers in different parts of the metropolis. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

NPT to mark Defence Day

LAHORE: The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust will hold a special sitting on Pakistan Defence Day at Pakistan Movement Workers Trust on Wednesday. NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarrar will chair it while people from all walks of life will attend the ceremony. –Staff Reporter