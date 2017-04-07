LAHORE - A constitutional petition on Thursday was filed in the Supreme Court Lahore registry challenging establishment of military courts under 23rd Constitutional amendment for the speedy trial of terrorists

Watan Party filed the petition through Barrister Zafarullah Khan and submitted that establishment of military courts were against the spirit of the Constitution. He said that Article 175 is clear about the separate role for executive and judiciary, therefore, administrative officers could not be appointed as judges.

The petitioner prayed that 23rd Constitutional amendment in the Constitution be struck down for being contradictory to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the LHC suspended an order of Gujranwala Sessions court in which police was directed to register a case against Pemra Chairman Absar Alam.

Absar Alam had challenged the order of the lower court pleading that the court passed the order on misleading information. He said that the sessions court was not competent to hear complaint against Pemra as the authority had established a complaint cell to address issues of the citizens. He prayed the court to aside the impugned order for being illegal.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Ch Mushtaq Ahmad heard the arguments and suspended the impugned decision. The court issued notice to the respondents for April 20.

PETITION AGAINST PEC

A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging policy of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for year 2017.

M/S Yaqoob Construction Company filed the petition and alleged that PEC was registering the engineers on the basis of liking and disliking. The engineers of his company, it said, had not been registered. The council put unjustified objections on the registration of the petitioner company’s engineers, it further said. The company pleaded that Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Council be set aside.

After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner company, Justice Sahid Waheed of the LHC issued notices to PEC and adjourned hearing for four weeks.