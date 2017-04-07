LAHORE - An art exhibition of Punjab University College of Arts and Design (PUCAT) students opened at Coopera Art Gallery on Thursday.

Fifty artworks of 14 students were put on display at the exhibition, which was inaugurated by PUCAT Principle Dr Shahida Manzoor.

The paintings showcased not only nature objects but also highlighted ordinary people of rural areas. Handicrafts and sculptures were also part of exhibition by young artists.

Aimen, Sana Hameed, Sana Liaquat, Jannat, Humaira, Rabia khan, Samia Bibi, Syeda Mahnoor Fatima, Saffiya Yaseen, Sajjad Khan, Shaista Sadeeq, Laiba Sheikh, Mehmoona Liaquat, Noorul Huda were the students who participated in the exhibition and showcased their artwork.

Sana Hameed, whose work was showcased at the exhibition, said she has been painting this theme for many months. “The exhibition is important for me because we have a rich beauty nature but sadly most of us are not aware of it. I have used oil on canvas as medium.”

Artist Rabia Khan said that Rajasthan is among the richest states in the country as far as the field of arts and crafts is concerned. “I was always inspired with the handmade crafts and today I have designed traditional handicrafts of shoes and crockery as my final project,” she added.

The exhibition will continue till April 13th.