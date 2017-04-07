LAHORE - Former law minister Dr Babar Awan, who is counsel of PTI Chief Imran Khan in Panama case, said that the prevailing circumstances of the country demand that the decision should come early in Panama case.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters at the LHC on Thursday. He said families had been ruling the country. He said there was only one political party wherein no family rule. He said the good governance could easily be gauged that ‘Tomatoes’ were not easily available to the public.

PETITION FOR INCREASE IN JUDGES’ STRENGTH

The LHC sought reply from the federal government seeking increase in judges strength at the Lahore High Court.

Lawyers’ Foundation for Justice had filed the petition stating that population had increased so high the judges’ strength had been the same at the LHC. Thousands of cases were pending because the burden of work had increased on the courts, the petitioner said. He pleaded the court to order the government for increase in judges’ strength for timely dispensation of justice. The court adjourned hearing for one month.

PLEA AGAINST INFO SECY

A writ petition on Thursday was filed in the LHC challenging appointment of Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Jahangir Anwar.

M Naseem, a local citizen, filed a petition through Advocate Sheraz Zaka and submitted that the secretary information and culture had been spending billions of rupees of taxpayer on advertisement campaign of ruling party.

The petitioner further stated that the respondent secretary was a BS-18 officer and he had been illegally appointed against a BS-20 post. He alleged that previously the respondent was also made additional director general of public relations department in violation of service rules.

He prayed that appointment of Jahangir Anwar as secretary information be set aside for being made in violation of rules.

LHC Justice Shujaat Ali Khan would take up the petition on Friday (today).