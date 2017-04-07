LAHORE: The Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad organized a Culinary Workshop in collaboration with College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM) and Serena Hotel, Islamabad. The students, teachers and management of COTHM attended this Indonesian Culinary Workshop to learn and enjoy selected scrumptious, signature and authentic Indonesian food recipes.

The Ambassador of Indonesia, Mr. Iwan S. Amri, along with his wife, Rita S. Amri, hosted the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, the wife of the Indonesian Ambassador, Rita Amri said that food comprises an intrinsic part of our respective cultural profile. She elaborated that food connects communities and helps us understand each other better.

Mr. Ahmed Shafiq, CEO COTHM Pakistan & Dubai welcomed the guests. The workshop commenced with a documentary on the 30 Indonesian Culinary Icons. The workshop was conducted by Chef I Wayan Subrata, a renowned Indonesian Chef who is associated with Serena hotel in Islamabad. The Indonesian food recipes ‘Sate Ayam’ (Chicken Skewers with Peanut Sauce), ‘Nasi Goreng’ (fried rice) and ‘Gado Gado’ (vegetables salad with a peanut sauce), were picked up for the workshop from those 30 Indonesian indigenous recipes that have topped in the recent international polls.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the workshop. The venue was beautifully decorated with different Indonesian colourful textiles and balloons. It was an enjoyable and unique opportunity for the participants to learn to prepare the Indonesian food recipes and its presentation direct from the renowned Indonesian Chef present at the workshop.

Participants very attentively and keenly attended the workshop and enriched and elevated their culinary skills. Since the workshop was about Indonesian exclusive food recipes it would have remain inconclusive, had the menu of the lunch been different from those just learnt to cook by the participants. The participants savoured the three food dishes on the menu of the lunch and admired the food texture and its exotic and great taste. Souveniors and participation certificates were distributed by Madam Rita S. Amri, followed by group photo session.

The wonderful workshop concluded with participants appreciating the Indonesian Embassy for organising the lovely event allowing them to have some insight into Indonesian people, their rich and diverse culture and cuisine.