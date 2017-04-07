LAHORE - Parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, making weather pleasant by decreasing the mercury level.

Rains, high velocity winds and isolated hailstorm caused considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at nighttime, providing relief to the heat stricken people.

Rain/dust-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds (with isolated heavy falls/hailstorm) occurred at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan divisions.

In Lahore, early morning showers, patches of clouds and continuously blowing winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather pleasant during the day and at night. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 28 degree Celsius and 18C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 49 per cent.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday (today).

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Lahore during the next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, upper FATA and Islamabad. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Thursday, Kotli received 116mm rain, Rawalakot 114mm, Jhelum 74mm, Garidupatta 69mm, Mangla 66mm, Toba Tek Singh 59mm, Mandibahauddin 55mm, Sargodha 55mm, Joharabad and Chakwal 51mm each, Skardu 47mm, Gujrat 45mm.