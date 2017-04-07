LAHORE - Professor Khalid Mehmood Hashmi, Dean of Commerce at the MAO College, retired on Thursday after completing 30 year- service. He had started his career with the same institution.

Professor Hashmi has also been writing columns for Daily Nawa-i-Waqt for the last 15 years.

A reception was held for Professor Hashmi yesterday to bid him farewell. College Principal Professor Zafar Jamal, teachers and students were among the participants.

Speakers lauded the services of the professor and said he would always be remembered by his colleagues and students.

Professor Hashmi recites the entire Quran everyday and the practice has been going on for several years.

He said he would devote his rest of life to promote Islamic teachings.