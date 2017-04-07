LAHORE - Four-day annual Rose Show was kicked off at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by former Punjab governor Lt Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool.

Along with rose show a painting competition was also organisedfor disabled children of various NGO’s working under the umbrella of Punjab Welfare Trust for the Disabled and Rising Sun Institute.

The show was attraction for nature lovers and has been showcasing 80 different varieties of roses. There are other fun filled activities for visitors to enjoy blooming spring season.