LAHORE - A group of Chinese investors during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed their interest in putting money in the construction of low cost houses in the province.

The houses to be developed in bulk would aim at catering to the sheltering needs of the people of low income group in the province.

The Chinese delegation of investors was led by Ren Zhineng, chairman of the Board and Party Secretary of Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group.

The chief minister welcomed offer of the Chinese investors and assured them every help and availability of facilities in the development of houses for the middle and lower middle class group.

Ren said on the occasion that they were much impressed by the speed, transparency and quality in the development projects in Punjab under the supervision of Shehbaz Sharif. He said in his country, the classical Chinese axiom ‘Shenzhen speed’ has been replaced by ‘Punjab speed’ which is not only a recognition to the expeditious completion of projects in Punjab but also a confidence in the Punjab leadership.

He said they have personally seen the speedy completion of the projects and transparency therein. He also lauded the Lahore Metro Bus and the under-completion Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, saying these projects will provide international standard of travelling.

“Such projects are glaring examples of the extraordinary leadership qualities of the CM Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

Ren informed that their group is quite willing to invest money in the housing sector of the province for the development of low cost houses for the poor. He further said their group is also ready to promote cooperation with Punjab in the Urban Development projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said that new avenues of friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan are opening up through multi billions projects like CPEC and others. “CPEC is an epoch making project going to put Pakistan-China friendship and their economic cooperation to new heights,” he added.

The chief minister lauded the personal interest expressed by the Chinese president and the prime minister in the progress and development of Pakistan. The CPEC, he said, has added to foreign investment in Pakistan while a number of countries have evinced interest in becoming part of this economic corridor.

The CM also highlighted the large scope in the housing sector of Punjab and the Chinese companies and groups which had already invested in various development sectors of the province. He said a number of jobs will also be created through the construction of low cost houses hence the scheme will also help absorb the unemployed.

CM PROMISES HEALTHY

LIFE TO PEOPLE

In a message on World Health Day, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his government is executing historic plans to provide best, prompt and quality medicial facilities.

“Punjab Government is spending billions of rupees on improving public health facilities,” the CM said, adding that reforms have been introduced as well as new targets set to improve health facilities for which concerned departments have to work passionately.

He further said the World Health Day is intended to highlight the significance of health among masses as healthy people constitute a healthy society.

He added that the provincial government holds availability of better and standard health facilities to the masses on priority.