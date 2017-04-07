LAHORE - The engineering students from different universities including Information Technology University Lahore (ITU) yesterday put on display their self-made smart devices, robots and innovative technologies at the Annual Projects Exhibition (APEX 2017), organised by the Electrical Engineering Department of Government College University Lahore.

About 21 smart devices were put on display which included a military spying robot, power distribution system for satellite, automatic solar irrigation system, autonomous self-balancing robot, visible light communication system, wireless water quality monitoring system and object positioning robotic arm with auto path-finding vehicle system.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said these students representing different universities had worked hard on over the past semester or two on these projects ranged from power electronics to surveillance and embedded systems. He said that different companies and funding agencies were also invited to APEX 2017 to witness and fund theses student projects. The Vice Chancellor also guided the students about the further research on their projects.

GCU Electrical Engineering Department Chairperson Dr Junaid Zafar said knowledge was nothing without its practical implementation, and new knowledge was created through the process of disseminating and applying existing knowledge. He said GCU APEX did not only provide opportunities the outgoing students to demonstrate their knowledge and technical skills to the companies but also educate and motivate the other students to come up with more innovative ideas and technologies. He said that around five private universities were also participating in the APEX 2017.

GCU Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Raiz Ahmed said that the market has become highly competitive for the engineers, and so have to be highly innovative and technically sound to survive. He said thousands of engineers were jobless in the country, so they were needed to be motivated and guided towards entrepreneurship.

Later, the object positioning robotic arm developed by the team of GCU students secured the first position and cash award at the APEX 2017. Briefing the audience, the GCU students Rana Zeeshan Ahmed and Azeem Rasheed said that system included a servo-controlled robotic arm that carries and places objects at the positions on the vehicles. They said that it could be used in packaging industry, and also in operation theaters to carry surgical equipment and act as a helper.

The military spying robot having different detection sensors secured the second position. It was developed by the students of a private university. The wireless control unit of induction motor was adjudicated third.