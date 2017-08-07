LAHORE - More than 10 PIA flights were affected by a fault in the internet cable under the sea near Jeddah.

A PIA spokesman said on Sunday, “PIA’s reservation and check in system are functioning normally and all PIA flights are operating as per schedule.”

The spokesman added the airline managed to transfer the system to Transworld and PIE, which are used as back up in such situations, within a short span of time. There were some flight delays owing to the internet issue of Saturday.

The airline’s reservation and check in system are operating normally since switch over on Saturday. The spokesman said that on Sunday two of PIA flights, one for Toronto and the other for London, were delayed because of a technical problem in a scanning machine at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and not because of any internet issue. He said that PIA flights were operating as per schedule. PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers, the spokesman concluded.

Also, poor weather conditions added to the miseries of passengers at Lahore airport as a few flights got delayed due to strong winds with dark clouds covering the skyline.

Allama Iqbal International Airport control room had to pass strict orders to some flights to avoid landing due to bad weather conditions on runway. However, after improvement in weather, flights were allowed to land, a spokesman said.

Mozang, Shadman, Jail Road, Chauburji, Abbott Road and other areas of the city received scattered showers, which provided a bit respite from humid weather.

Temperature of the city remained around 27 to 35 degrees celsius.



OUR STAFF REPORTER