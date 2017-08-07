LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that steering Pakistan out of economic bankruptcy and putting it on the road to progress is a historic achievement of Nawaz Sharif and his services of last four years cannot be overlooked.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s struggle for promotion of democratic traditions in the country was exceptional. He said that Nawaz Sharif was a leader who had always given preference to national development and stability. “Nawaz Sharif lives in hearts of people of Pakistan and 200 million people of the country are standing with their vibrant leader who gave them peace, prosperity and development,” he added.

In a statement here on Sunday, the chief minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had rid the country of several issues that’s why it was country's “largest and most popular political party”. It has set records of public service and all projects carried out under the supervision of Nawaz Sharif have served the interest of common man, he added.

Shehbaz said, “If it is a crime to serve people and provide them facilities, we will rehash this wrongdoing every so often.” He said, “Our life and death is with the public as our aim is to serve people. We will continue this service till we breathe our last.” He said that desperate political elements were attempting to save their political career yet those spreading lies and mayhem were bound to face disappointment. He said that negative politics based on lies had become a hard bone for Niazi Sahib and not far was the day when this politics of reprimand and lies would be buried forever.

The chief minister said that fast development of the nation was vision of Nawaz Sharif and “we will advance this vision as it is the destiny of adversaries to stray around on the streets that were developed during the era of Nawaz Sharif”. He said that those taking politics as a sport and trying to deceive the public with their tactics would never succeed. He said, “We will not let the journey of prosperity of the country to be halted at any cost.”

MEETING ON SECURITY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Sunday where initiatives relating to security and law and order situation in the province were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that nothing was more important than protecting lives and properties of people hence every step should be taken in this regard. He told the authorities concerned to keep a vigilant eye on anti-social elements in addition to monitoring entry and exit points of Punjab. He said that police and law enforcement agencies should perform their duties dedicatedly with a specific goal to guarantee peace and focus on security of mosques, imambargahs, churches and other worship places. He said that crackdown on elements involved in street crimes should continue indiscriminately. He said the enemy was conspiring against peace and “we have to foil its nefarious designs with the power of solidarity.” Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Gadhi, Jahangir Khanzada, chief secretary, additional chief secretary for home, inspector general of Punjab Police and concerned officers attended the meeting.

MESSAGE ON PARLIAMENT FOUNDATION DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message on 45th Foundation Day of the Parliament the Senate had played an active role in securing privileges for the federation and its units.

He said the House had played a significant role not just in furnishing individuals with their essential rights, but also in constitutional and democratic process. He said that Senate was an important institution for effective legislation, stability of democracy and protection of public rights. Senate strengthens state institutions to the extent that they can provide best services to the public automatically, he said.

The chief minister said that political forces would have to be resilient to establish high democratic traditions for the political and social development. He said the fate of the nation was connected to the supremacy of constitution and stability of democracy. “We need to work for national interest and disregard personal interest for a bright future of democracy,” he said, adding that all political parties had to make a commitment to struggle together for a strong democracy. Observance of this day is aimed at creating awareness among masses to acknowledge supremacy of Senate and its high powers wholeheartedly, he concluded.

