LAHORE - Speakers at “Pakistan Paindabad Conference” paid tributes to the role of Sindhis, particularly religious and spiritual leaders like Pir Abdul Rehman of Bharchondi Sharif, Dherki, in Pakistan Movement.

They said the Pakistan Movement was a spiritual movement, led by religious scholars. The Sindh provincial assembly has also a distinction of adopting a resolution for accession to Pakistan, they added.

The conference was held at the shrine of Bharchondi Sharif in Dherki, Sindh under the banner of Nazaria Pakistan Forum Ghotki.

In his written message, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar congratulated the participants on holding Pakistan Paindabad Conference.

He said Pir Abdul Rehman Bharchondi was a confidant of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His advice was always precious to the Quaid, he added.

Pir Abdul Khaliq Qadri said he was proud of a historic role played by his family in the Pakistan Movement. He said his family was carrying on the same spirit in today's Pakistan to make it stronger and prosperous.

NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed, who participated from Lahore as guest of honour, said that religious scholars from Sindh laid down the basis of Nazaria-i-Pakistan in the country in line with the objective resolution passed in 1940.

Other speakers of the conference also paid tributes to the leadership role of Pir Abdul Rehman Bharchondi on the occasion.



OUR STAFF REPORTER