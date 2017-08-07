LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority on Sunday sealed a soft-drink manufacturing factory in residential area of Green Town, also seizing 15,220 bottles of fizzy drink. PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said that the number of factories manufacturing soda drinks was itself a questionable thing. “These fake soda bottles were being filled in international soda brands bottles including Sting, 7Up, Dew and Mirinda,” he added. The DG further said that the authority will continue raids against the mafia, adding that they would not let anyone to play with public health. “We are looking into the record of the factory and we will trace the customers and will arrest them as well,” Mengal told the media. An FIR was also lodged against the owner of factory. Separately, the food authority seized four maunds of fake colour, and 18,000 empty bottles that were being prepared and shifted to the market. PFA officials also warned those who are involved in selling these fake bottles will also be dealt accordingly. During last two weeks, PFA seized 400,000 litres of spurious soft-drink from a factory in Lahore’s Shahdara area. The factory had sold 3.37 million fake soft-drink bottles to a well-known brand. –Staff Reporter