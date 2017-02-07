LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission stopped 41 laboratories, diagnostic and collection centres from working, and initiated further legal proceedings during the last two days.

The PHC and a drug team of the district government carried out operation in different parts of Lahore. These centres were illegally working without registration from the Commission, and did not meet the basic criteria of carrying out diagnostic and pathological functions.

In the Allama Iqbal Town, Khan Laboratories, Lab One, Fayyaz Chugtai Lab, Ikram Diagnostic Centre and Lab, and Zeenat Collection Centre were made dysfunctional.