LAHORE - The Artists Association of Punjab yesterday arranged its 31st annual and 15th national exhibition of painting, prints, sculpture, graphic arts and installations at Alhamra Art Council.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana. More than 200 artists participated in the event.

The participants include Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan, Dr Musarrat Hasan, Akram Dost Baloch, Jehanzeb Malik, Mazher Hameed Baloch, Ali Sajid, A.Q Arif, Mughees Riaz, Dr Rahat Naveed Masud, Ajab Khan, Naheed Raza, AS Rind, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Maliha Azmi Aga, Munawar Mohyuddin, Janisar, Muhammad Iqbal, Iqbal Hussain, Akram Dost Baloch and other.

It was a unique art show of its kind and a large section of crowd witnessed the exhibition and appreciated the artworks.

Since last year the association has further expanded its outreach from the provinces to the regions: from the cities to towns and beyond from the urban to rural neighborhoods.

The exclusivity of the mega cities is being slowly encroached upon by endeavour’s of artists who reside in far apart places ranging vast arid, deserts, narrow verdant valley, cultivated fields and solemn mountains.

Some of the artists captured the unique diversity of their respective neighborhoods.

Contemporary painting in Pakistan is undergoing vibrant evolution. It is in dynamic process of coalescing multiple ideas and expressions.

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana said that artists were the asset of our country which highlights the issues of society through their paintings.

“The government will provide them maximum facilities. Such kind of exhibitions should be more organised to promote the artwork of Pakistani artists,” he said.

AAP General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa said that the aim of the exhibition to promote art work of the emerging artists. The Association will also arrange a seminar on Saturday where artists and scholars from all provinces will express their views.

Syed Jamal Shah Director General, Pakistan national council of Arts, Islamabad will be the chief guests.