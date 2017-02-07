LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed the Punjab chief secretary to submit report about drowning of more than 100 people boarded on a boat to cross river Ravi in Nankana district.

LHC Judge Atir Mehmood passed the order on petition moved by one Yousaf Javed. The petitioner had stated that more than 100 people including women and children drowned in river Ravi after the boat carrying them sank in it.

The incident took place due to unavailability of bridge to connect Sheikhupura/Nankana with Okara, said the petitioner. The government was responsible for this incident as it did not construct any bridge there for the public of the area which frequently visited each other. Once the bridge was started in 1998 but it was left incomplete, said the petitioner. He further said former Defence Minister Rao Sikandar Iqbal claimed that prime minister had approved another Rs 310 million funds for construction of the bridge in Syed Wala area but it did not take place. The petitioner said it had been 18 years to the state authorities’ claims about construction of the bridge but no serious effort had been made which had resulted such horrific incident of sinking boat few days ago. However, bridge for metro bus in Lahore was completed in months, he said. He stated public of Nankana sahib and other areas of the Punjab had been discriminated by the rulers regarding construction of development projects.

He stated daily hundreds of people use these risky boats to go to their jobs on other side or to see their relatives. He stated people also use these boats to transport animals, tractors, and cars.

He said many dozen people died in the incident but the government functionaries were deliberately sweeping it under the carpet. It was failure of the government and criminal negligence, said the petitioner.

He prayed the court to order the government to hold judicial inquiry into the incident and fix responsibility over deaths of the passengers.

NAB files ICA in MCB case

The National Accountability Bureau yesterday moved intra court appeal in the Lahore High Court urging to set aside a single bench’s order and allow it to hold inquiry into privatisation of Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB).

Last year, LHC single bench had expelled NAB to continue inquiry into MCB’s privatisation. The NAB through its chairman pleaded that in 2000-02 they held inquiry into privatisation of the bank but in 2004 the matter was referred to the State Bank of Pakistan. However, the appeal said, SBP did not take any action on it despite the passage of 11 years. It stated that a formal inquiry was started against the MCB privatisation in 2015 under the guidelines of the SC judgment in a case. The NAB contended that the order of the single bench was against the laws laid down by the superior courts. The court, submitted, also ignored while giving stay order that the same matter was lying adjudication before the Islamabad High Court.

PLEAS against Talal, Danyal

The Lahore High Court yesterday dismissed for not being maintainable petition seeking action against PML-N leader Talal Ch and Danyal Aziz for their statement over panama papers case.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order holding that the petitioner should approach the SC as matter was being heard there.

Amanullah, former member of the provincial assembly, had filed the petitions stating that both MNAs Talal Chaudhary and Danyal Aziz spoke indecently about the proceedings in the court on panama leak issue. The petitioner stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had appointed them as their spokespersons by offering them ministries. He prayed the court to order Pemra to stop these two leaders from giving statement about a subjuidice matter.