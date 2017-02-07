LAHORE - Additional Chief Secretary Shumail Ahmad Khwaja has ordered deputy commissioners to finalise all arrangements for national census. He said that officers and officials concerned should take part in census considering it a national duty.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held to review arrangements for census at Civil Secretariat yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional chief secretary said that 100 percent attendance be ensured in training for census. He mentioned that in first phase census would take place in 16 districts of Punjab; deputy commissioners should submit a report regarding necessary steps including placement of human resource within two days.

He said that the staff should perform duty diligently, honestly and responsibly in order to make process of census transparent and credible.

He directed that process of enrolment, education and examination should not be affected due to teachers’ duty for census.

Those among present were Provincial Census Commissioner Arif Anwer Baloch, Secretaries of Communication and Works, Local Government and Community Development, and Agriculture departments whereas deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.