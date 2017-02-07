LAHORE - Denmark Ambassador in Pakistan Ole Thonke met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday and discussed cooperation with Punjab in different sectors of development.

Wind power project, being set up in southern Punjab with the cooperation of Danish company VESTAS, Faisalabad Waste Water Treatment Project and cooperation in health sector also came under discussion.

Talking to Danish Ambassador, Shehbaz Sharif said that there are good relations between Pakistan and Denmark and stressed the need to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that speedy work being carried out on energy projects is unprecedented in the history of the country.

He said that besides traditional sources, power generation plants through alternative sources are being set up. He said that work is being done on generation of electricity through hydel, solar, gas, coal and other sources and all out resources are being utilised for speedy completion of energy projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said that solar projects are being established in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur. He said that work is also continuing speedily on 3600 megawatt gas-based projects in the province. He said that Danish company VESTAS is working on the project of electricity generation through wind in Punjab and expressed the hope that this project will be completed within stipulated period. He said that 6.7 cent tariff for wind power project will result in provision of cheap electricity to the consumers.

The chief minister said that Denmark is working with Punjab government in health sector and Pakistan and Denmark have to take speedy steps for enhancing cooperation in trade, economic and social sectors. He said that a very conducive atmosphere has been created for investment in Punjab. He said that Danish investors should fully benefit from investment opportunities in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Danish ambassador said that there are vast opportunities in Pakistan especially Punjab. He said that all out efforts will be made to complete wind power project with the cooperation of Danish Company VESTAS in the stipulated period. He said that getting tariff of 6.7 cent for this project is good news.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab government has extended cooperation at every level with regard to speedy progress on this project. He said that Shehbaz Sharif has forwarded the projects with Punjab speed and term Punjab Speed is an honor of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Housing, Energy, Primary & Secondary Health, CEO Punjab Investment Board, MD NTDC and MD Wasa Faisalabad were also present on the occasion.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif has said that all promises made to the people will be fulfilled this year. In addition three gas power projects, a number of energy projects ending load-shedding will be completed this year, the Chief Minister said while talking to the PML-N legislators here yesterday. He said that electricity generated through gas power projects will be provided to the consumers at cheaper rates.

Shehbaz Sharif said that transparent and speedy completion of projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is unprecedented in 70 years history of Pakistan. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has spent national resources on the nation in a transparent manner, he added.

The chief minister said that past rulers set new records of corruption during their tenure. He said it does not behoove land grabbers and those getting written off loans of billions of rupees talk about corruption. He said that time of strict accountability of those looting national wealth ruthlessly has come. He said that those leveling baseless allegations should first peep into their conscience full of corruption.

Conscious people have become aware that the allegations of defeated elements are a bundle of lies, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister is working round the clock for steering the country and the nation out of quagmire of problems. He said that a high example has been set by saving resources of billions of rupees of the nation through transparent completion of development projects.

Those who met the Chief Minister include Members National Assembly Sajid Mehdi, Alam Dad Lalika, Riaz-ul-Haq, Members Provincial Assembly Amir Hayat Hiraj, Khuram Ijaz Chatha, Haji Umer Farooq and Taufeeq Butt.