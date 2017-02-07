PESHAWAR: Muhammad Tahir Khan Umarzai, a founding member PTI who was a close aide to Imran Khan, announced his joining the PML(N).

“Imran Khan has used Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for his own means and has played with the sentiments of the people,” said Umarzai while adressing reporters at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club. He was adhered to by PM’s Adviser Engineer Amir Muqam.

Umarzai said: “The PTI’s foundation was laid down on principles but things have completely changed,” adding further, “This forces me to leave the PTI and join the PML-N.

Ameer Muqam while welcoming Umarzai to the PML-N fold further said that people are aware and have realised the PTI's double standards of Chairman Imran Khan, referring it to be the main reason why Khan’s close aides and old supporters had been leaving him alone.