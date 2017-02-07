LAHORE : Despite demands from the general public, the Punjab government on Tuesday refused to give approval for Basant festival.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has made it crystal clear that Punjab government will not allow such festivals which endangers locals’ lives.

Articulating similar words, Punjab’s Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that can’t allow throat-cutting kite flying festival.

The Punjab government brought Basant to a drastic end in 2007 following deaths due to chemicalised twine.

Motorcyclists, especially, were more susceptible to injuries or even deaths while speeding through narrow lanes of the WalledCity with almost invisible stray kite twines that would appear out of nowhere, twines allegedly laced with glass and metal that would slit throats as they sped through.

Likewise, emergence of immoral activities like loud music, fights often leading to bloodshed and alcoholic drinking increased controversy of centuries-old kite-flying festival.