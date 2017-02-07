PML (N) leader, Khawaja Saad Rafique, slammed Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying that the ‘political jokers’ wanted to take Islamabad hostage.

“They wanted to cripple the country’s capital. We the government had the power to stop them, use the law against them but we did not do that. This country hasn’t been built by force, instead it was built by the power of vote, it will progress with the power of votes”, PML-N leader said.

He said that Imran Khan criticises PML-N but what did he do for the democracy. “You want accountability but you never give your own accountability. You don’t even pay income tax nor your party members do but you ask from others about their income tax”, he added. Rafique said that when Imran Khan was asked about his Bani Gala resident, he kept quiet.

“What happened to your accountability commission in KPK? Imran Khan you always said that you will bring change in Pakistan, what change did you bring? Dharna culture, Dances… what else? But let me tell you that this is not the culture of Pakistan”, he said.

Federal Minister for Railways, Saad Rafique said, yesterday, that it is not possible that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif earns mandate of the people but decisions are taken by another leader. Federal Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Monday said that when his party came to power, the country was in the grip of terrorism. Addressing a rally in Haripur along with Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rafique said that hundreds of people were getting killed in Karachi and there was no one to look after them. Saad Rafique claimed that peace has been restored in Balochistan.

Rafique addressed a workers’ convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Haripur of Hazara District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and warned opposition parties to stop else the ruling party would resort to conducting rallies. He criticised Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak by saying that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came true on the promises he made to the public unlike Khattak who asserted that people’s issues would be solved within 90 days.

He said that the ruling party fought a case in the ‘court of the people’ before the due time when it was supposed to contest elections. He accused ‘certain lawmakers’ of trying to mislead the nation. The federal minister said that the ruling party has fulfilled its promises of ending power outages, terrorism and growth in economy.

He said that PML-N government was making motorways, orange train projects. From Haripur to Gawadar, the government was carrying out development projects in different parts of the country. “Load shedding was the biggest problem of Pakistan. Not a single country wanted to invest here. Railways and other institutes were on their last breath. This was the Pakistan which was handed over to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. We said that we will give Pakistan it’s lost identity. Is there any promise which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not fulfil?”, he added.

Applauding PML-N’s government, he said that rebels in Balochistan had taken refuge in the mountains but they were streamlined while number of terror attacks has lessened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by effective federal hold. Khwaja Saad Rafique further said that the popularity graph of PTI was going down while PML-N’s was going upwards.