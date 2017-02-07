LAHORE - The prevention of road accidents was discussed at a one-day seminar held yesterday at University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Motorway Police and National Highway Authority. The postgraduate students and faculty members attended the seminar.

Addressing the participants, the officers of motorway police claimed that thousands of people died each year in road accidents while many others injured, resulting in permanent disabilities. The participants were informed that over- speeding, careless attitude, underage driving, use of drugs while driving, fatigue, and lane violation are the major factors which result in fatal accidents. However, the efforts of the motorway police were praised, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.

“Seeing their performance, I have no doubt road safety laws can be implemented in the entire country,” said UHS VC Maj Gen (r) Prof Aslam. He added that National Highways and Motorway Police have always maintained the standard of road safety. The VC claimed that death rate in road accidents is higher than in natural disasters. “Most of the accidents are caused by the ignorance of drivers and pedestrians because they are unaware of road rules,” he added.

The NHA Sector Commander SSP Masroor Alam Kulachi said that road traffic crashes should not be accepted as inevitable because they are, in fact, both predictable and preventable.

­He added that the probability of accidents could be reduced in a number of different ways.

He urged that people must follow the traffic rules especially with respect to over speeding, lane discipline and use of mobile phone.

“Education is a lifelong process. We need to educate our people about traffic rules. This will reduce traffic accidents and fatalities,” he claimed. He informed that traffic police is organising seminars in various educational institutions to sensitize public on this issue.

Later, university souvenir was presented to the guest.