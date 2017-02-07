Today

31sth Annual Exhibition of Art 2017

Artists’ Association of Punjab is organizing their 31st Annual exhibition of painting, prints, sculptures, graphic arts and installations 2017 at Alhamra, Art Gallery where

Café Latch Launch

Cafe Latch is pleased to announce the launch of their new Brunch Menu including a variety of options such as Eggs Benedict, Truffle Fries, Scrambled Eggs on Croissant with Smoked Salmon, Granola Yoghurt, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Waffle Chicken, Waffle & Nutella and French Toast amongst others. The new menu has been designed and created by Misha Rehman. The brunch launch is from 12: 30 pm to 3:30 pm at Café Latch Launch at Mall 94. Gulberg II.

TOMORROW

Iqbal's Philosophy

And Today's Pakistan

Forman Education Society is organizing a lecture on "Iqbal's Philosophy and today's Pakistan" on 8th February 2017 in S-009 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. Guest Speaker Iqbal Salahuddin.

IN COMING DAYS

Lahore Eat

Biggest food festival of Lahore, Lahore Eat 2017, idea of creating a common platform for people who love food. From the 10th to 12th of February 2017, Jilani Park will transform into a foodie wonderland for 3 days of eating, drinking and entertainment.

Mystic Music Sufi Festival 2017

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop is coming up with another Mystic Music Festival. The Mystic Music Sufi Festival we pay homage to this simple belief by celebrating the diversity. Sufi festival has staged some of the most remarkable collaborations and performances to ever have graced the stages of Pakistan. With this dynamic history in view we now begin the journey of creating the magic of the 15th Mystic Music Sufi Festival from February 11 to February 12, 2017 at Alhamra Cultural Complex.

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II

Lahore Pets Carnival

Lahore Pets Carnival brings you to exhibit your pet dogs and cats on Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM at Model Town Whites Cricket Club/Academy at E/F Block Model Town.