LAHORE - Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a 30-year-old woman in Manga Mandi police area yesterday evening, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The victim was later identified by police as Uzma, a mother of two children and resident of Kharian. The motives behind the fatal shooting were not clear yet. Police investigators however, said the lady was targeted and killed by two unidentified men.

Police sources said that the gunmen stopped the woman in a bazaar and opened straight fire on her. The lady sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The killers fled instantly. The police were investigating the shooting with no arrest made yet.

WOMAN DIES, DAUGHTER WOUNDED IN HOUSE FIRE

A 32-year-old woman died and her four-year-old daughter received serious burns when fire broke out under mysterious circumstances at their house in Johar Town early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Shumaila Asif, said to a teacher at an LDA-run school in Johar Town.

The mother of two children, Shumaila was cooking food when fire erupted inside the kitchen. As a result, Shumaila and her daughter Ayela sustained serious burns. They were rushed to the Jinnah Hospital where the mother died later. The condition of her daughter was said to be out of danger.

It was not yet clear what caused the blaze. Police yesterday evening detained the husband of the lady in connection with the incident. Police sources said that Asif, who had married to the lady some seven years ago, also received burn injuries. Asif told the police investigators that he sustained burns when he tried to rescue his wife. According to a police officer, they were investigating the fire incident keeping in view different aspects of the happening.

WOMAN SUCCUMBS TO BUNS IN HOSPITAL

A 35-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital with multiple burns the other day died there yesterday. Her body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Resident of Shalimar, Saeeda Bano was rushed to the Mayo hospital with serious burns a couple of days ago. Her family told the police that Bano was set ablaze by her husband Mansha over some domestic dispute. The police arrested Mansha in connection with the death. Further investigations were underway.

BODIES OF TWO WOMEN RECOVERED

City police yesterday recovered two bodies of unidentified women from Tibbi City and Shah Alam Market areas. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police investigators said they recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from Ali Park in Tibbi City area. Hours later, the police recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman from Pani Wala Talaab, a populated area in Misri Shah.

Investigators said that apparently the deceased women were beggars. The police are investigating the deaths.