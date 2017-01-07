LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities yesterday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next couple of days.

Scattered rains, snowfall over the hilly areas and continuously blowing winds caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in weather during the day and at nighttime.

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Kashmir and at isolated places in Quetta division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Lahore, cloud cover, intermittent drizzle and continuously blowing winds made weather chilly during the daytime and at night. Biting cold forced the people to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 08 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded -06C, Parachinar -05C, Kalam and Astore -03C, Bagrote, Hunza, Malamjabba and Dir -02C, Rawalakot and Kalat -01C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 16C and 09C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 78 per cent.

According to the experts, westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

The local meteorological department has forecast intermittent rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan divisions), Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next couple of days.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

Malamjabba received 38mm rain, Pattan 32mm, Kotli 26mm, Rawalakot and Garhidupatta 24mm each, Mangla 22mm, Murree and Balakot 21mm each, Saidu Sharif 20mm, Kalam 19mm, Muzaffarabad 18mm, Lower Dir 16mm, Mandi Bahauddin 15mm, Jhelum 14mm, Islamabad and Parachinar 13mm each, Cherat 12mm, Kakul 11mm, Dir and Gujrat 10mm each, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Kohat 09mm each, Chakwal 06mm, Risalpur, Mirkhani and Joharabad 05mm each and Chillas 01mm.

Snowfall: Malamjabba, Kalam, Neelum Valley, Murree, Gillyat 02ft, Kaghan, Naran 01ft.

