LAHORE - CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of five students due to collision between a train and rickshaws at Jalalpur Road near Lodhran.

According to a handout, he expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also directed the authorities to provide medical facilities to injured students.