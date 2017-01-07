LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday gave approval to the extension of prerogative of Food Authority to other five divisions of province and for taking prompt steps to establish the same in Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi and Murree.

Chairing a meeting yesterday, the chief minister directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown, without yielding to any pressure, against the people involved in the business of preparing and selling adulterated food items.

“Such elements are enemies of the humanity and just like spurious drugs culprits deserve no mercy and need to be held accountable. Dedication and honesty is needed at our part to root out this evil trade as citizen can’t be left vulnerable before these tyrants,” the CM added.

He said that adulterators would not be allowed to risk people’s life and would surely be put behind the bars with heavy fines being imposed. There is dire need of strict laws against these elements as only fine is not enough for their heinous activities, he added.

The chief minister directed to arrest the owner of every such place where adulteration and poisonous food is found and legal actions to be carried out against him. He took notice of Rawalpindi food inspector who was guilty of supporting these elements and ordered to carry out strict legal action against him.

“Adulteration free food especially pure milk and ghee which is basic need of kids and others is necessary for constitution of healthy society. Substandard milk sellers playing with human lives are enemies of humanity and need to be uprooted as they don’t deserve any leniency,” the CM held.

They risk precious lives for their petty benefits so deterrent action will be taken against the elements supplying or selling unhygienic milk and no mercy will be shown to those mixing harmful ingredients in packed or loose milk, he maintained.

He directed for amendments in Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 to make punishments more severe and impose heavy fines along with imprisonments and qualified human resource at merit basis to be appointed to enhance authority’s capacity.

He expressed his indignation over delay in hiring process and directed to draft amended Punjab food rules 1960 as soon as possible. He endorsed that authority should take its internal decisions autonomously rather than forwarding summaries.

He also extends his approval for the establishment of Intelligence System in Punjab Food Authority. It will be convenient to keep an eye on Mafia of adulteration as well as working of PFA though intelligence system. He vowed to curb the menace of Adulteration Mafia and provide hygienic food to the public.

PFA DG Noorul Amin Mengal briefed the participants about activities and future plans of authority. Minister Food Bilal Yaseen, Provincial Secretary, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, IG Police, Secretaries of concerned departments and seniors officers attended the meeting.

CM for accelerating drive

against spurious drugs

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif yesterday presided over a meeting to review the progress of campaign launched for the elimination of spurious and substandard drugs in the province.

The CM has directed the department concerned to speed up the pace of campaign and implement zero tolerance policy for the culprits involved in this odious business. He said that strict punishment is being ensured and heavy fines to be imposed on those who indulge in the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit medicines. “Quality medicines are right of every citizen and we will leave no stone unturned to provide our people with their rights. In this regard, Punjab government is introducing a modern system of procurement, supply and distribution of medicines. Also latest drug testing lab has been established in Lahore whereas labs in other five cities are in upgrading process,” he held. The chief minister also directed to ensure swift appointment of qualified professionals in Lahore Drug Testing Lab and to send medicines samples to world’s best testing labs. He said that menace of bogus drugs should be eliminated from the province at any cost. All concerned departments have to work with full devotion to nip this evil in the bud.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Honorary Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Additional Chief Sectary, Sectary Law, Prosecution, Specialized Health and Medical Education, Primary & Secondary Health, VC King Edward Medical College, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.