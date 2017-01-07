LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Establishment has initiated an inquiry against the additional secretary of primary and secondary health over corruption charges, it is learnt.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Additional Secretary Dr Adnan Zafar allegedly took bribe from health officials for their transfer postings and backing them in doing corruption. Moreover, the official is also facing the allegations of irregularities in foreign-funded health projects like HIV AIDS and hepatitis.

An applicant alleged Dr Adnan backed a head clerk of government teaching hospital of Shahdara who got involved in Rs6,233,092 fraud. Adnan get him posted at Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology as head clerk after receiving Rs200,000 bribe. Furthermore, the head clerk was appointed as budget and accounts officer of Hafizabad after bribing Rs500,000.

Another allegation is that Dr Adnan helped Dr Zafar Abbas a junior officer of grade 18 in posting as Jhang health EDO. Dr Zafar Abbas purchased spurious medicines costing Rs4 million and was facing action by FIA. Dr Adnan again received Rs1 million and no action was taken against him and let him perform duty against same seat.

The application accused Dr Adnan of issuing out of the way promotion orders of Dr Ahmad Syedain Khalid to grade 18 and posted him as Program Director of DHDC in Sheikhupura when he was deputy secretary technical iii primary and secondary health care department.

The applicant said only S&GAD was authorised to appoint DS Technical. He alleged that Rs700,000 was paid as bribe for above the post. Dr Adnan posted for Rs400,000 bribe another officer Dr Tahir Munir, as Deputy District Officer Health. The application further claimed that Adnan was also involved in violation of recruitment policy through NTS for administrative posts.

When contacted, an ACE investigator said that no doubt inquiry has been initiated against Dr Adnan and relevant details have been sought. He said that Dr Adnan neither appeared before authorities nor presented the record.