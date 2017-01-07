LAHORE - A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court yesterday seeking ban on children housemaids and servants, and enforcement of law against violence.

Citizen Ishtiaq Ahmad filed the petition and submitted that the law did not allow child labour or keeping them at homes as servants or maids. He said the education of the children was the responsibility of the state. But unfortunately, despite clear bar on child labor in the country, children are kept as servants at homes, he said.

He further said that many of the children were subjected to sexual assault. He pleaded the court to order the government to put ban on keeping children as house servants and house maids, and enforce the relevant law to prevent them from violence in houses.