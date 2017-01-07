LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Usman chaired a meeting yesterday to review arrangements for upcoming three days polio drive in the City.

EDO Health, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of World Health Organization and DDOs Health of all zones attended the meeting.

DC directed training of polio teams at zone level and extensive monitoring by Assistant Commissioners and Sub Registrar. He directed health officials to coordinate with allied departments to make the polio drive a success.

Three-day polio drive, followed by two catch up days, will commence from January 16 in all Union Councils of Lahore.