LAHORE - The Lahore High Court snubbed a deputy commissioner for excessive delay in payment to Miani Sahib Graveyard over acquisition of its land for Metro Bus Service.

As hearing commenced, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman appeared before the court and sought some time for the payment of the amount. At this, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi denied him time and snubbed him. The judge cautioned him to ensure the payment of otherwise the accounts of the district government could be frozen.

The court also directed the deputy commissioner to submit report on police, if any, about advance booking of the graveyard’s land for graves. The court also directed the officer to ensure audit of the graveyard committee.

Meanwhile, the court suspended a single bench’s order to Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) wherein it was ordered to pay a sum of Rs22 million as rent to Miani Sahib graveyard committee for using its land since 1986.

The Lesco, through an intra court appeal, had challenged the order of the single bench headed by Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi. Lesco’s council informed the bench that no Wapda store was established on graveyard’s land. The bench suspended the impugned order and issued notice to both the parties.