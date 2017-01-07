LAHORE - Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana disposed of 1572 cases out of a total of 1837 appeals filed against the decisions of Provincial Ombudsman since his appointment as Governor in May 2015 at an overall dispose of ratio of 86 percent.

Under the Punjab office of the Ombudsman Act 1997, Punjab Governor is the appellate authority and any person aggrieved by a decision of the ombudsman may make a representation to the Governor to review it.

According to statistics provided by the Governor’s House here on Friday, as many as 907 appeals were decided out of a total of 1172 representations filed before the Punjab Governor during the year 2016 with a dispose of percentage of 89. The Punjab Governor disposed of 728 cases out of 1226 pending cases in the year 2015 after assuming charge in May 2015 with a percentage of 59.4 to the entire satisfaction of the applicants.

With reference to the pending cases, Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has instructed all concerned to dispose of all pending cases in the light of the prin

ciples of justice and utilizing all resources.