LAHORE - Imam-e- Kabatullah Al-Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al-Saudes has said that Muslim scholars and intellectuals should preach moderate message of Islam all over the world.

He said this during a meeting with Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

Imam Sudes said Islamic teachings had no association with extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence. He urged upon Ummah to seek guidance from Quran in face of challenges and difficulties. He reiterated that with grace of Allah Almighty, prevailing phase of crisis on Muslim world will come to an end and Allah's name will be called from each corner of the world.

He said that people of Pakistan were fighting against menace of terrorism courageously and Pak armed forces as well people of Pakistan were worthy of encouragement and praise for this heroic deed.

“Prevailing challenges of Ummah could only be addressed with unity,” he said, adding Muslim community specifically people of Pakistan pursued moderate way and stay away from extremist practices.

PUC chairman Tahir expressed gratitude for awarding the honourary shield to the Ulema Council and stated that Imam-e-Kaaba kindness and affectionate attitude towards people of Pakistan was like an asset and every Pakistani was knotted with Harmain Al Sharifain in relation of faith and loyalty.