LAHORE - PML-N City President Malik Pervez has said that legislation is on the cards to make the local governments more powerful in financial and administrative matters.

The government is determined not only to address the problems facing the representatives of the local government in their respective areas but will also delegate them more powers to enable them serve the masses more dedicatedly at their doorsteps, Pervez Malik said while talking Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed and Deputy Mayors Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and the Chairmen of city here yesterday.

The local government representatives informed the City president of the PML-N about the difficulties they were up to at this initial stage of their working at the grass root.

Pervez Malik said addressing problems of the masses is the top most priority of the government and in that, supply of clean and potable water is the urgent one to address.

Secretary General PML-N City, Khwaja Imran Khan also present on the occasion, said they would not tolerate any hurdle in the development schemes of the local governments. He also criticised Imran Khan for leveling false allegations on the PML-N leaders and the said this attitude of Khan has renamed him ‘llzam Khan.’

He said by leveling baseless and false allegations Imran Khan has lost respect in the eye of the masses as such the people will again reject him in the next election like they did in the last one.