LAHORE - Noted journalist and CPNE president Zia Shahid said that he never saw a brave journalist like late Dr Majid Nizami.

Talking at a sitting on Quaid-i-Azam’s Concept of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek e Pakistan, he said the journalist community was facing the missing personality who fought the case of Kashmiris. He was great proponent of referendum on the core issue between Pakistan and Kashmir.

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust has come up with a comprehensive programme to celebrate the year 2017 as the 70th independence year. Today’s lecture on “The Quaid-i-Azam’s Concept of Pakistan” by Khabrain Group of Newspapers Editor and CPNE President Zia Shahid makes part of these celebrations jointly organized by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.”

The Quaid-i-Azam wanted Pakistan to be neither a theocracy nor a secular state. He wanted it to be a truly modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state with a system of governance analogous to that of Hazrat Umar’s (RA) era.

These views were expressed by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar in his presidential address at the special lecture. The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Secretary Shahid Rasheed conducted the proceedings.

Rafique Tarar further observed that the Quaid-i-Azam was keenly desirous of seeing the social, political and economic arenas of Pakistan brightly illuminated by the golden principles of Islam. We still have to work very hard in order to make the dear homeland correspond to the vision of the Baba-i-Qaum.

Zia Shahid paid a glowing tribute to the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and its former chairman late Dr Majid Nizami. He reminisced about the memorable incidents and interesting anecdotes from his 11-year association with Dr Majid Nizami.

Zia Shahid lamented over the frequency of unfortunate events such as a woman dying of cold in the corridor of a hospital and a teenage maid brutalised in a judge’s house. He referred the Quaid-i-Azam’s words that he did not want a country where the repressed would have to go without justice; the poor, without bread and the homeless, without shelter.

Zia Shahid proposed that a book be compiled containing the anecdotes from late Dr Majid Nizami’s life. He also recommended that a team of researchers at the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust be engaged in counteracting the anti-Pakistan narratives being developed by the fifth-columnists.

Shahid Rasheed observed that the exalted mission of late Dr Majid Nizami was being carried forward by the dedicated team of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust.