LAHORE - Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed has said that freedom is great blessing of Allah and we should value it.

Talking at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, he said that we should follow teachings of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Deputy Mayor Mushtaq Mughal, NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion.

The mayor further said that Muslims were very backward before the creation of Pakistan. He said that Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and other dignitaries presented ideology of a separate Islamic state. This country was got after countless sacrifices made by Muslims.

He said that they could never forget former CM Ghulam Haider Wyne and Dr Majid Nizami who established NPT like institution. He said that late Dr Nizami worked for dissemination of the two nation theory in his entire life. He also lauded trust activities and assured that his office would continue his cooperation with the NPT. He said that all Pakistanis should extend their support for the activities the trust was doing.

He also said that the Pakistan Muslim League was only party that was promoting common workers.

Shahid Rasheed congratulated the new mayor on assuming office and said that threw light on the establishment and working of the trust. He said that under the supervision of Pakistan movement worker Rafique Tarrar the trust was working to achieve its goals.