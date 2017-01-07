LAHORE - A 32-year-old man was found shot in the head at a house in Nawab Town police precincts yesterday night, police sources said.

The deceased was identified by police as Shahid Qamar. His body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The police were investigating the incident.

The family told the police Shahid committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a gun. He died instantly. It was not clear yet why the man took the extreme step. However, a family member told the police investigators that the poverty-stricken man was upset for the last couple of months. Further investigations were underway.

Cylinder blast victim dies

Another fire victim died at a hospital in Lahore after battling for life for more than 10 days. Twenty-three-year-old Muhammad Rameez was admitted to the Jinnah hospital with 50 percent burns.

At least 25 people were wounded when a gas cylinder exploded at a sale point on the main Wahdat Road in Mustafa Town on December 27.

The entire structure caught fire soon after the explosion. Several customers were present at the sale-point when a gas cylinder exploded in an under-construction food outlet located adjacent to the makeshift. As a result, the sale point caught fire.

The blaze spread quickly as plastic items caught fire. Earlier, five people succumbed to burns at the hospital.