LAHORE - The Punjab government is going to introduce Safe City Project in five cities of the province under the development scheme “Punjab Police Integrated Command Control & Communication (PPIC3) at an estimated cost of Rs 39,852.71 million.

Punjab Planning & Development Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said this while chairing the 44th Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Forum meeting at P&D Complex yesterday. He said that the PDWP approved the scheme of Punjab Police Department/ Safe City Authority for the year 2016-17, in five cities of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala & Bahawalpur.

In these cities, office buildings of Safe City Project would be constructed and security cameras, along with related specialties, would be installed on roads.

The Punjab Development Forum also granted approval of seven development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 23,913.045 million.

The approved development schemes included: rehabilitation/ widening of 10-12 and construction of 12 wide roads under “Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV at a cost of Rs 6,938 million, rehabilitation of Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV in Punjab Highways Department (North Zone), (umbrella PC-I) at a cost of Rs 8022.787 million, construction of Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV in Punjab Highways Department (North Zone), (umbrella PC-I) at a cost of Rs 990.030 million.

Provision of Missing Specialties for upgradation of DHQ hospitals (AIMH & GSBH Sialkot) to teaching hospitals, (Part-I) at a cost of Rs 3,802.707 million, provision of missing facilities for upgradation of DHQ Hospital DG Khan to teaching hospital, DG Khan at a cost of Rs 3,634.199 million.

Provision of clean drinking water, sewerage system, PCC and allied facilities in Jallo Mor, Batapur and adjoining localities in Lahore at a cost of Rs 500 million and consultancy services for major programme management support project, stage-I (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 25.322 million.