LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain is in action to play his part in national politics.

Shujaat has met with Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat at his residence in Lahore. Sources said that the duo discussed political situation in two-hour meeting. In their meeting, they mooted joint political line of action to play their positive role in national politics.

The former PM has also met with ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI leadership to share his views on the current political situation.