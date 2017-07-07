LAHORE - The downpour in the city on Thursday brought life to a standstill, as it caused urban flooding, power shutdowns and massive traffic jams.

Lahore received 65mm rain at the airport and 31mm on Jail Road. Three minor girls sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident in the Gujjarpura area.

Windstorm and rain made more than 150 Lesco feeders trip, plunging most part of the city into darkness. More than two dozen Lesco feeders had not been restored until late Thursday night.

The rain, however, made weather pleasant, as it brought the mercury level down considerably. High velocity winds started blowing in the afternoon and heavy downpour followed, turning roads and streets into lakes and ponds. The rain started at around 3:15pm and continued intermittently for more than an hour. Short bursts of heavy rain submerged roads and streets in knee-deep water. Major roads in northern parts of Lahore and several posh localities were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after the rain stopped. Many roads were under rainwater even six to eight hours after the rain. The rain caused problems for motorists and pedestrians. Inundated roads and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams in every nook and corner of the city.

Areas along the route of the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train, Main Boulevard of Gulberg, Lakshmi Chowk, GPO Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Sheranwala Gate, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Kashmir Road, Cooper Road, Riwaz Garden, Choburji, Ek Moriya Pul, Qartaba Chowk, Aziz Road, Samanabad, Main Boulevard of Iqbal Town, Johar Town, Firdous Market, Bhaati Chowk, Wahdat Colony, Rehman Pura, Railway Road, Ali Town, Shadbagh, Circular Road, Westwood Colony, Sabzazar, Abbott Road, Gowalmandi, Nabha Road, Datanagar, Shah Jamal and Abdul Karim Road were worst hit by the rain.

Windstorm and downpour caused a considerable decrease in the mercury level, providing much needed relief to people from the prevailing muggy weather. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 38 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius, respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 91 percent. People came out of their houses in the evening to enjoy the pleasant change in the weather after the heavy monsoon rain. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people, including women and children, in the evening. A huge rush was witnessed at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Greater Iqbal Park, Racecourse Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jallo Park and Lahore Zoo in the evening.

According to experts, a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper and eastern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and is likely to persist during next 24-36 hours.

The meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of more rain in Lahore over the next couple of days. Rain/thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and all provincial governments to take immediate precautionary measures in view of the upcoming monsoon spell. He had said that adequate measures should be taken throughout the country to prevent any damage. He had directed the authorities to keep the residents of vulnerable areas informed about the emergency procedures and ensure timely evacuations where needed.