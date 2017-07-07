LAHORE - Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir inaugurated first integrated blood screening and awareness camp in the premises of Planning & Development Department on Thursday.

P&D Chairman Jahanzeb Khan, P&SH Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Member P&D Health Dr Shabana Haider, Non-Communicable Diseases Director Dr Farooq Manzoor, Hepatitis Control Program Dr Zahida Sarwar, TB Control Program Director Dr Zerfishan Tahir and relevant officers attended the inaugural ceremony.

Ali Jan Khan informed that people would be screened for diabetes, TB, hepatitis, AIDS and respiratory diseases. Doctors would also give awareness regarding precautionary measures.

He further said that 115,000 people were screened for hepatitis and more than 100,000 people were given vaccine during the last month. The entire system from issuance of token to the last step was on automation, Khan said, adding the measurement of height and weight was also part of the camp.