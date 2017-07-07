Founding member of Women’s Action Forum (WAF) Lala Rukh passed away in Lahore on Friday at the age of 69.

An activist and campaigner, Lala Rukh was diagnosed with cancer in June and breathed her last today.

Lala Rukh spoke as a voice for the many minorities and women; she never married and had even adopted her sister’s daughter Mariam.

She also headed a part of the iconic women’s protest at Mall Road against General Ziaul Haq’s martial law regime and was sent to jail at that time for her political activities.

She was the head of the art and history departments at National College of Arts (NCA).

One of Lala's friend posted a heartfelt message on Facebook:

Lala Rukh's funeral was held at her sister’s residence around 5pm and she was laid to rest in Miyani Sahib graveyard.