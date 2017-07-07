17 booked for cheating in test

LAHORE: The police department has identified at least 17 candidates who tried to deceive examiners during the test for recruitment as constable in the Lahore police. The police have also registered cases against such candidates on the charges of fraud and cheating. A police officer Thursday told The Nation that these candidates would have to face criminal investigations since they were booked under section 440, 468 and 471 of the PPC. He said that some relatives appeared in the 100-meter race and physical measurement process on behalf of the original candidates to dodge the police. Hundreds of young men are taking part in the tests taking place at the Elite police training center in Lahore to join the police department as constable.–Staff Reporter

Terror bid foiled

LAHORE: Punjab’s counter terrorism department Thursday claimed they thwarted a terror plot in district Toba Tek Singh by arresting a suspect and seizing explosives from his possession. The suspect was identified by police Abdul Rasheed, who was arrested from the general bus stand during a successful raid on Thursday afternoon. A CTD spokesman described the suspect as member of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and said that a district team raided the place shortly after they received “information that a terrorist of a proscribed organization (TTP) is going to carry out terrorist activities in Faisalabad region.” The CTD team seized one pistol, four detonators (non-electrical), safety fuse (9-feet-long), explosive powder (435 grams), and black power (1430 grams). The terror suspect was shifted to a police facility for further interrogation.–Staff Reporter

Runaway ‘shooter’ caught

LAHORE: City police Thursday arrested a man who was wanted in a fatal shooting case registered with the Factory Area police last year. A police investigator said they were conducting raids to nab his three accomplices. Last year, four gunmen opened straight fire on a man and his son in the limits of Factory Area police. Sarfraz and his son Aghosh were critically wounded in the gun attack. All the four attackers fled after the assault. The police had filed the attempted murder case on the complaint of the victims and were investigating the shooting. According to initial investigations, the arrested suspect named by police as Arslan was a hired-gun. A police team led by SHO Lohari Gate raided a place and arrested the alleged shooter. Further investigations were underway.–Staff Reporter

Shujaat for a strong PML-Q

LAHORE: Making judiciary and state institutions controversial is enmity with the country, PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain said Thursday. He said this while addressing the party leaders from Jhelum at his residence in Islamabad. Former chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, who was also present there, said making the PML strong and active is duty of every Muslim Leaguer. The meeting was participated by Ch Wajahat Hussain, Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chief Organiser Muhammad Basharat Raja and Imtiaz Ranjha besides former Jhelum nazim Ch Farrukh Altaf, former tehsil nazim Abid Jautana, ticket holder Arif Chaudhry and other party leaders. The meeting discussed at length as how to make the party stronger and active, according to a press release. Ch Shujat Hussain told the meeting that Ch Parvez Elahi will undertake organisational tour of Jhelum soon. They PML leaders further said that the people fully know who have made them miserable and sank the country in debts. “They (people) will not support those who are making judiciary and military institutions controversial,” they added. They said that every true Pakistani wants strong and prosperous Pakistan. The leadership directed workers to make the party active and effective at every level.”–PR